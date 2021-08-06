‘I support the bill’ Senator Dan Sullivan speaks on failed reversal of the mask mandate ban

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The special session at the state Capitol adjourned Friday morning, but without making any changes to the ban on mask mandates.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) said he went into this session the same way he left, supporting the ban on mask mandates.

He said HB1003, sponsored by Rep. Julie Mayberry (R-Hensley) and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould), failed before it made it to the state Senate, but he is okay with that.

“So I supported the bill and still do the bill, the other bills failed in the House, I think and they did not make it over to Senate,” said Sullivan. “I’m fine with that, I think parents and families have a right to make those decisions for themselves.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday he was disappointed in the failure of the bill to reverse what he signed in April.

Sullivan said the act - Act 1002 - does not limit anyone from wearing masks.

It gives Arkansans a choice on what they want to do, Sullivan said.

“Make decisions for themselves to protect their own health and if they choose to be vaccinated or not vaccinated. I support people who want to take the vaccine, I support that,” said Sullivan. “That’s what they choose to do and those who choose not to do so that’s their decision and the same thing for masks.”

On Friday, Pulaski County, Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction on the mask mandate ban.

The ruling from Fox temporarily blocks the state from enforcing the ban.

The House voted to not extend the special session at the state capitol.

This caused some topics to be left behind.

Sullivan mentioned he was disappointed that legislation was not passed to protect the jobs of unvaccinated workers.

Right now, many employers are mandating employees get vaccinated. Sullivan said he believes this type of enforcement could hurt the economy.

“As we start to restrict access that’s going to restrict people’s jobs people who work in places and manufacturing products and those folks are going to start to lose their jobs that will impact our economy,” he added.

Sullivan says lawmakers will go back in session in a couple of months to finish out the regular session.

He hopes that legislation is brought up again at the next session.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.