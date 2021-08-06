Energy Alert
Judge blocks Arkansas law barring mask mandates in schools

An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.

Fox’s decision came shortly after Arkansas lawmakers left the ban in place, ending a session Hutchinson called to consider rolling it back for some schools.

Hutchinson says the change is needed to protect children under 12 who can’t get vaccinated as the state’s virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

