Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate wants his guns back after governor’s pardon

(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis lawyer who was pardoned along with his wife for waving guns at social justice demonstrators is suing to get the guns back.

Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is also seeking to have fines they paid returned. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis City Circuit Court, McCloskey said the government should return a rifle and gun that were taken after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. He and his wife, Patricia, were charged after they confronted demonstrators in front of their home in June 2020.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he had pardoned them. McCloskey said in his lawsuit the pardon nullifies all orders in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban
11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl who died from COVID-19
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 140 districts across the...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard
Back the Blue banquet for law enforcement
Back the Blue banquet for law enforcement
Mission Outreach remodels
Mission Outreach remodels
Ravenden House Fire
Ravenden House Fire
Law official helps elderly man
Law official helps elderly man