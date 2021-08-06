Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it

Latest News

Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes