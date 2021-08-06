Pittman provides updates on 2 JHS alums before Arkansas fall camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas football reported for fall camp Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Sam Pittman also addressed the press for Razorback Media Day. He provided updates on two Jonesboro High alums that are on the 2021 Razorback roster.

Freshman defensive end Jashaud Stewart impressed the coaches in spring practice & in summer workouts. When asked who could run out there with the first team, Pittman responded: “Well, Eric Gregory, Isaiah Nichols, Zach Williams, Jashaud Stewart. That would probably be your starting guys coming out there.”

True freshman Marco Avant signed with the Razorbacks in December 2020. Pittman said Thursday that it will be a little bit longer before the cornerback hits the field. “He’s had some surgery, his foot is not ready. And that would be the one young man I was talking about as far as won’t be quite ready to start the season.”

Razorback fall camp will be headlined by the starting quarterback race: “Well, I think there’s a battle there. Obviously KJ Jefferson is 1 going into fall camp. And then after that, I think Malik Hornsby is setting right there at 2. Renfroe and Coley and John Stephen Jones, those guys are right there. We have to find out who is our solid 3 first. And then we’ll let them go attack the 2 spot as well.”

Arkansas kicks off fall camp Friday afternoon. You can watch the entire Sam Pittman press conference here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.