Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Mother takes child out of daycare due to Delta variant concerns

Collier said that after Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero spoke last week about the...
Collier said that after Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero spoke last week about the Delta's impact on children, she and her husband made the decision to pull their daughter out of daycare.(Source: KATV-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas mother has decided to pull her child out of daycare over concerns due to the Delta variant as state health officials provide more information on the issue.

According to content partner KATV, Angela Collier said she is the mother of two toddlers.

Classes were set to begin in North Little Rock Aug. 16. However, Collier said after she and her husband heard Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero talk about Delta variant’s impact on children, she and her husband decided to remove the child from daycare.

“Because it’s so contagious, we decided to leave Lucy out of pre-K for this year to protect her, to protect us, and to hopefully protect others who have to have that daycare experience so that they can work,” Collier told KATV.

Dr. Jessica Snowden, who works as a pediatrician and division chief of infectious diseases at both UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, told KATV that there is not an easy answer at this moment.

“It feels like a no-win situation for every parent right now,” Snowden said.

Snowden said parents should speak with their child’s pediatrician about the situation and look at what risks the child may face, especially if the child has any health problems.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cacoon of that safety of...
Counselor shares way to cope with grief and death
Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision. A mom is...
Student concerned about going back to school with health problems
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Arisa Health announced Thursday employees of certain programs through Mid-South Health Systems...
Select Arisa Health staff required to get COVID-19 vaccine