Report: Mother takes child out of daycare due to Delta variant concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas mother has decided to pull her child out of daycare over concerns due to the Delta variant as state health officials provide more information on the issue.

According to content partner KATV, Angela Collier said she is the mother of two toddlers.

Classes were set to begin in North Little Rock Aug. 16. However, Collier said after she and her husband heard Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero talk about Delta variant’s impact on children, she and her husband decided to remove the child from daycare.

“Because it’s so contagious, we decided to leave Lucy out of pre-K for this year to protect her, to protect us, and to hopefully protect others who have to have that daycare experience so that they can work,” Collier told KATV.

Dr. Jessica Snowden, who works as a pediatrician and division chief of infectious diseases at both UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, told KATV that there is not an easy answer at this moment.

“It feels like a no-win situation for every parent right now,” Snowden said.

Snowden said parents should speak with their child’s pediatrician about the situation and look at what risks the child may face, especially if the child has any health problems.

