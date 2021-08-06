Energy Alert
School district provides free supplies for students

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Riverside School District is providing free school supplies for all K-12 students.

The school will take care of Chromebooks and basic school supplies, including paper, pencils, notebooks, and crayons.

Parents will need to buy a backpack, water bottle, and earbuds.

According to Superintendent Jeff Priest, the school board wanted to find a way to give back to students and parents and keep them out of long checkout lines.

“Everybody is ecstatic about being able to get this, so we’re glad, and it’s something we could do for kids, but this a way to give back to our parents as well. It’s one burden they won’t have to mess with this year,” Priest said.

Students will be able to pick up their school supplies on the first day of classes.

