Select Arisa Health staff required to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arisa Health announced Thursday employees of certain programs through Mid-South Health Systems in Jonesboro must get a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30.

According to a media release from Arisa Health, the mandate impacts “staff associated with residential and other high client contact programs and services.”

Arisa Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher DeBernard says, “We didn’t reach this decision lightly. First, as healthcare providers, our top priority is to keep clients and staff safe. Our mission states that we lead with exceptional care that nurtures health and well-being for all. Considering the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant of COVID-19, it is in the best interest of our clients in residential and overnight settings that our staff be fully vaccinated.”

The release notes the following program employees affected by the requirement are

  • Therapeutic Communities
  • Arisa Health Recovery
  • Crisis Stabilization Unit
  • Haven House
  • Rehab Day Treatment
  • Therapeutic Day Treatment.

“Closing any of our programs or services due to an outbreak is terribly disruptive to the people who depend on Arisa Health for vital behavioral health services,” DeBernard said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

