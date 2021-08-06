Student concerned about going back to school with health problems

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision.

A mom is concerned that going back to school will threaten her son’s health.

Hope Rafkin says she might have to pull her son, George Rafkin, out of the district to homeschool because right now, she feels there’s not a safe option.

“Wish they would take into consideration this has been a difficult time for everyone, especially in different ways. People don’t experience this virus and the symptoms all the same way. It’s not like a traditional sickness for a lot of people, especially me,” said George.

Rafkin is a junior at Jonesboro High School. He has autoimmune issues. They’re hoping for a diagnosis later this month but think he may have lupus.

“If he does have an autoimmune disorder, then being in a room with other children who might not be vaccinated or masked could possibly be an issue,” said Hope.

With no virtual option, this has left Hope and George scrambling to find an alternative.

“I wish there were better options for virtual learning,” said George.

Hope says they are proud Jonesboro Hurricanes. George is involved with the band and is supposed to start taking concurrent classes with Arkansas State University. They don’t want to transfer to another school.

“The choices are between homeschooling and just taking him out of the district or putting him in a classroom that just might not be safe,” said Hope.

On Aug. 6, they’re meeting with the principal and guidance counselor to find a solution hopefully. They wish schools had the power to enforce mask mandates.

“I would like to see local control given back to the school district. It would make me feel better if he went back to school and people were wearing masks,” said Hope.

