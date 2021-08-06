Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Student concerned about going back to school with health problems

Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision. A mom is...
Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision. A mom is concerned that going back to school will threaten her son’s health.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision.

A mom is concerned that going back to school will threaten her son’s health.

Hope Rafkin says she might have to pull her son, George Rafkin, out of the district to homeschool because right now, she feels there’s not a safe option.

“Wish they would take into consideration this has been a difficult time for everyone, especially in different ways. People don’t experience this virus and the symptoms all the same way. It’s not like a traditional sickness for a lot of people, especially me,” said George.

Rafkin is a junior at Jonesboro High School. He has autoimmune issues. They’re hoping for a diagnosis later this month but think he may have lupus.

“If he does have an autoimmune disorder, then being in a room with other children who might not be vaccinated or masked could possibly be an issue,” said Hope.

With no virtual option, this has left Hope and George scrambling to find an alternative.

“I wish there were better options for virtual learning,” said George.

Hope says they are proud Jonesboro Hurricanes. George is involved with the band and is supposed to start taking concurrent classes with Arkansas State University. They don’t want to transfer to another school.

“The choices are between homeschooling and just taking him out of the district or putting him in a classroom that just might not be safe,” said Hope.

On Aug. 6, they’re meeting with the principal and guidance counselor to find a solution hopefully. They wish schools had the power to enforce mask mandates.

“I would like to see local control given back to the school district. It would make me feel better if he went back to school and people were wearing masks,” said Hope.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Collier said that after Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero spoke last week about the...
Report: Mother takes child out of daycare due to Delta variant concerns
Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Wynne, according to Cross County...
Authorities investigating shooting in Wynne
“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cacoon of that safety of...
Counselor shares way to cope with grief and death
School district provides free supplies for students