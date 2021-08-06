Energy Alert
White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

