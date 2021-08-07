2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie Mustangs are coming off of one of the best seasons in school history, a 12-win season plus a trip to the State Semis for the first time.

But will they be able to repeat the success from last year? Head Coach Tom Sears thinks they’ve got a good shot.

Our FFN Preseason Tour starts tonight. Stop #1 for me today: Hoxie. pic.twitter.com/xvMsUxS4zF — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 2, 2021

The Mustangs had one of the most prolific offenses in the state. Hoxie averaged nearly 50 points a game, but they did graduate key pieces. Quarterback Daylon Powell and his brother, running back Shunderrick Powell, each committed to UCA. Leading receiver Stefan Coleman also committed to South Dakota State.

Coach Sears says it’s a next-man-up mentality on the offensive side of the ball. Senior Cade Forrester will be under center this year.

“I watched Daylon a lot last year, just seeing what he does, watching what he does on the field, then in the offseason, I got to work,” Forrester said. “We got a few underclassmen coming up that’ll help a lot. Just do the same stuff we did last year, throw the ball some, run the ball some. I’m super pumped, trying to get to the same spot we did last year and maybe win it all this year.”

On defense, Sears said there is a lot of potential this season.

“Very pleased with the guys and how they’ve rolled from one season to the next, carrying the success we had last year, coming into the offseason with a lot of confidence and something to prove too,” Sears said. “We feel like we got a really good core of our defense coming back. We’re really excited. We feel like this could be one of our better defenses that we’ve had in a while just from experience and guys that we have returning in specific positions.”

“We’re going to do pretty well, our offensive coordinator’s great, we got Cade coming up, we’ve got a lot of new guys,” Senior linebacker Jace Benesch, a UCA commit added. “We’ve got a lot of guys back from last year on defense and we’ve all matured and gotten better in the weight room.”

“We’re not just going to drop off, we expect those guys to step in and be leaders just like the guys we had last year. We’re really excited, they’ve worked extremely hard, now it’s time just to put the polishing, finishing touches on getting ready for week one.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.