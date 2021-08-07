2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - 2020 wasn’t the kindest to the Walnut Ridge Bobcats. The Bobcats dealt with injuries and COVID cases on the team last season, but Head Coach Jeff Blake says there were some bright spots in the season.

Despite just two wins playing without All-State quarterback Cole Manning due to injury, the Bobcats played plenty of guys on both sides of the ball who are coming back this season.

Coach Blake, entering his third year, says being able to play inexperienced players last year helped prepare them for this year.

“Last year really got us prepared for this upcoming year just because we had so many guys that got a lot of playing time last year that normally wouldn’t have gotten playing time just because kids were out because of COVID or because of injuries and you just had to be prepared for everything,” Blake said. “That’s kind of the same approach we’re taking this year, we’re just trying to get everybody ready and a lot of the guys that got playing time last year are back for us and so yes, we have a young group, but we have a core group there that got a lot of minutes, and that’s what we’re excited about.”

One of the returning players is Mason Andrews. The senior tight end led the Bobcats in receptions last season.

“I’ve had a lot of fun this offseason,” Andrews said. “I didn’t get to do as much stuff with all the COVID, we still got to work out, but I’ve enjoyed getting back to the pad camps and going out and playing against all the other teams and I think we got a lot of good work in, I think we actually looked better than what we expected at the pad camps. We’re going to be big up front and I think we’re ready for the season.”

“We’re going back to the basics so we have a good foundation to build off of for this year and last year we did get a lot of guys playing time,” Senior defensive end Noah Roark said. “Guys that would be green this year [now] have a little bit of experience under their wing. I’m really excited, especially since it’s my senior year just show up and play every game like it might be the last and leave my heart on the field every game.”

