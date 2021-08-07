$500,000 bond set for man accused of assaulting woman with two-by-four, belts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is facing a domestic battery charge after Jonesboro police say he beat a woman with boards and belts, sending her to the hospital.

Tommy Thompson, 39, of Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of domestic battering-1st degree.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that they went to a local hospital Aug. 3 after getting a call about a woman being beaten.

Police said the woman was covered in severe bruises, lacerations, and bite marks.

Officers interviewed the woman, who was in intensive care with bleeding on her liver, about the case.

“The victim then stated that Thompson had beat her with boards and belts for approximately two hours on 8/3/21. She stated that Thompson let her leave and she went to her neighbors and then to the clinic for help,” Jonesboro police said. “The victim confirmed that part of the argument that started this incident was that Thompson demanded the victim pay him back for money (he) had given her for a car.”

Thompson was interviewed by police and denied attacking the woman. However, police said Thompson told them that if the woman would have given him the money for a car, he would ‘let her leave.’

A $500,000 bond was set Friday for Thompson, who will be arraigned Sept. 30 in circuit court.

