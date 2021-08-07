Energy Alert
Arkansas reports nearly 2,600 new COVID cases, 21 deaths

The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health officials said the number of active cases nearly approached 24,000.(Unsplash)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health officials said the number of active cases nearly approached 24,000.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Saturday that the state has seen 402,908 total cases since the pandemic began, up 2,633 from Friday’s numbers. The number of active cases went up 1,184 to 23,900.

State health officials said there were also 21 additional deaths, raising the death toll to 6,290. The number of people on ventilators also went up 17 Saturday to 271, while 1,240 people remain hospitalized due to COVID, up six from Friday.

Officials also said 13,201 vaccine doses were given Friday, while 335,261 people are partially immunized and 1,092,756 people are fully immunized.

