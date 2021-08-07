As cases rise, school mask debate continues in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County set another record Saturday.

The health department confirmed 727 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since January.

It’s the latest sign that the COVID-19 surge is showing no signs of slowing down.

It comes as the county and the state experience a sharp rise in hospitalizations, including among children.

As of Friday, 28 children were in the hospital in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Eight of them were in the ICU and eight of them were on ventilators, according to the department.

The Shelby County Health Department is now requiring masks to be worn in all county schools.

But Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who visited Memphis on Friday, says the government has no business mandating masks in school.

“I think it’s the parent’s choice,” said Sexton. “I don’t think it lies with the general assembly. I don’t think it lies with the school board. I think it lies with the parents.”

A similar debate is playing out in Arkansas and Mississippi.

The Marion, Arkansas school district sued the State of Arkansas over its law that prevents districts from mandating masks.

A judge issued a ruling on Friday blocking the state from enforcing that law.

“I am certain that as quickly as we can, given the green light that it is legal, we’ll have the conversation and I believe our board will support issuing a mask mandate for our students,” said Dr. Glen Fenter, the superintendent of the Marion School District.

In Mississippi, the state medical association is calling for mask mandate in all schools, but Governor Tate Reeves says he has no intention of issuing one.

On Saturday morning, Mississippi health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said new hospitalizations were the highest they’ve ever been.

