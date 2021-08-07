Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces a capital murder charge after authorities say he stabbed his mother to death Friday evening.

The White County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested in the case. Varnell is also accused of stabbing his father.

Authorities said they got a call around 7:45 p.m. Friday about the stabbing in the 200 block of South Wallace Road in Bald Knob.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found William C. Varnell, 63, inside the home with multiple stab wounds. NorthStar EMS responded and transported Mr. Varnell to the White County Unity Hospital Emergency Room where he received emergency medical treatment for his injuries,” White County deputies said. “Deputies also found Pamela G. Varnell, 65, inside the home deceased due to injuries also consistent with stab wounds. Mrs. Varnell was later removed from the scene by the White County Coroner’s Office and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy.”

After talking with witnesses, deputies then began to develop Jacob Seth Varnell as a suspect in the case. He was later arrested at a house on Highway 258, outside Bald Knob.

In addition to capital murder, Jacob Seth Varnell was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

Jacob Seth Varnell is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

