Small businesses urge you to shop local tax-free weekend

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, everyone will be hitting the stores, shopping for clothes and school supplies this tax-free weekend.

The business owners of Harrisburg say every time you shop local, someone does a happy dance.

That’s why they say it’s important to keep your money in the community.

“So you’re helping the schools in your area, the businesses, and it’s just it makes your town better all together, it improves it and brings more to offer,” said Lexi Jarrett, L’s Corner Boutique sales associate.

The pandemic has been tough on businesses.

“Money is tight all over the place. It’s just not here. It’s across the world. Supporting your local businesses, you’re doing your part in keeping your town going, and benefiting it, promoting it, and bringing it forward,” said Jarrett.

In Harrisburg, businesses have been forced to get creative to stay afloat, adding more online sales and carry out orders. Some stores were open less during the week to cut down operation costs and are just now adding more hours.

“It’s their livelihood. In Poinsett County alone, not just in Harrisburg, but we have other vendors from other towns within the county that come here. That is their livelihood,” said Erin Graves, vendor at The Cat’s Meow. “They have shops all over, so in order to live, that’s how they’ve got to make their money.”

Nationally, businesses reported losing an average of 52 percent of revenue in 2020. That’s why the city of Harrisburg is asking people to shop local this weekend.

“Just helping your community. That’s what we lack. We need some more people to come out. Help us stay afloat, help us stay going,” said Heath Owens, head chef at Big O’s Ribs.

Morgan Mitchell, the director of operations for Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce, says your dollar not only benefits the whole community, but it also does so much more.

“All of our local businesses are owned by families. Your dollar that goes through our local businesses is supporting those families. It’s supporting those children,” said Mitchell.

With the current wave of the pandemic, some small businesses fear sales may go down now into the holiday season. To attract customers away from the big box stores, shops are offering special sales Saturday and even a city-wide giveaway.

“We have a punch card system, and we have nine participating locations, and they’ll take it around to all nine shops. That’ll sign them up for a giveaway for merchandise and gift cards from all participating locations,” said Mitchell.

The event will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Participating vendors include:

L’s Corner Boutique

HB Nutrition

The Cat’s Meow

Gray’s Attic

The Green Frog

Country Estate Antiques

Blossom Florists & Events

One North

Big O’s Barbecue

