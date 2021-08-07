Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - “Our city lost a child, but gained an angel.” Those words were among the moving comments made during a memorial Friday night for 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin.

Jordyn, from West Memphis, died from COVID-19 this week.

Jordyn’s father, Rickey, choked back tears while telling Action News 5 that his daughter died in his arms. He doesn’t want any other families to go through this kind of pain. Mask up, he says, and follow the protocol. For his family, COVID-19 is very real.

“They’re hurting Lord, and they need strength from you,” said Rev. Leanell McClenton, pastor of New Hope Missionary Church, as he embraced Jordyn’s father, her mother, Caylenn, and little brother Jaydon.

The Franklins felt the love, surrounded by family, friends, even strangers, helping them grieve the loss of their brave little girl.

“Jordyn fought,” said her father. “I mean, they brought her back four times. They brought her back four times. I mean, she was fighting. She was fighting.”

Doctors say Jordyn passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. Her father says her condition deteriorated so fast. She had mild flu-like symptoms and was supposed to see her pediatrician that morning. Instead, they found her on the living room floor, her eyes rolled back in her head, unresponsive.

“It was so quick,” he said. “I mean, within two hours, two hours my baby was gone. Died in my arms on my couch. So, you all be safe. Just be safe. Wear your mask, man. Get your vaccine.”

Addressing the large group attending the memorial, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon told them, “Right now, we must do everything we can to keep ourselves safe.”

McClendon knew Jordyn and her family. He said she was hard to forget. They met for the first time while he was visiting her school, Jackson Wonder Elementary, which is also where the memorial was held.

“When I came to the school to speak, she was one of the first young ladies who ran up and gave me a hug,” said McClendon. And I took pictures with her. This hit hard. This hit home. I have a 12-year-old daughter and it definitely affected me.”

West Memphis City Councilwoman Lorraine Mohammed works at Jordyn’s school. She said she watched the young lady shine since kindergarten.

“She was a very smart, very astute child,” Mohammed told Action News 5. “She was one of the special ones.”

Jordyn was also a diabetic who told the adults around her, even at the tender age of 11, she didn’t need help giving herself insulin shots.

“Sometimes I would go into the office to see if she needed assistance,” Mohammed said. “And she would say ‘no, I’ve got it.’ And she did it with such absoluteness, no fear whatsoever. She was just a true role model.”

The crowd released purple balloons (Jordyn’s favorite color) into the air with a loud “We love you Jordyn!”

A beautiful young life gone too soon, Jordyn was too young to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Her death is a wake-up call for the West Memphis community: the pandemic isn’t over.

“We want to make sure our babies are safe,” said McClendon.“This is our heart. This hit different. This is a child we knew, a child we loved. We just want to make sure all our babies around here are protected and safe, especially while they’re trying to go and get an education and make our future better.”

Before he attended Jordyn’s memorial, McClendon met with the Little Rock mayor to try and convince state lawmakers to allow local governments to order mask mandates. A new state law prevents that. But a judge told the state Friday, it cannot enforce this new law.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.