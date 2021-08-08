ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy, according to Arkansas State Police.

Danny Tharp, 58, of Beebe was traveling south on Highway 11 in a 2003 Swift motorcycle when the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to ASP, Tharp failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and the motorcycle struck an embankment. Tharp was then thrown from the motorcycle.

The weather was dark and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.

