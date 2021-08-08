Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jones stresses mental conditioning in day two of A-State Fall Camp

Head Coach Butch Jones stressed the importance of mental conditioning for the second straight...
Head Coach Butch Jones stressed the importance of mental conditioning for the second straight practice.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Day two of Arkansas State Football Fall Camp is in the books. The Red Wolves are less than a month away from the home opener at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Saturday, Butch Jones’ squad practiced in warmer weather than on the first day, but Jones said his team will be competing in these types of elements all year.

Jones said he thought the team took some steps but added they have to get much tougher mentally, stressing the importance of mental conditioning for the second straight practice.

Friday, we talked about the battle among the red jerseys at the quarterback position. After practice Saturday, we asked about the battle in the running back room.

A-State was last in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns, but the Red Wolves weren’t known as a run-first team, only running the ball on 45 percent of the plays.

“[It was] very, very competitive,” Jones said on the running back competition. “The big thing for them I think and moving forward especially in the spring is them learning how to be a complete running back. You can recruit a rusher or a runner, but you have to be a complete running back. And it’s about ball faking, being involved in the passing game and pass protection is a big thing. We’re going to find this out very shortly when the pads go on. I like that group, I think they all complement each other, they each have different skillsets and they’re helping each other out which is great to see.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Daniel Smith of Forrest City...
Three in custody following fatal gunfight
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools...
Judge blocks Arkansas law barring mask mandates in schools
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson holds a news conference to discuss the special legislative session.
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson news conference on lawmakers’ mask mandate ban decision

Latest News

Red Wolves Complete Day Two of Fall Camps
Red Wolves Complete Day Two of Fall Camps
Red Wolves Raw: Corey Rucker and Terry Hampton After 8/7 Practice
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones Comments After Day 2 of Fall Camp
The Bobcats are coming off of a 2-8 season in 2020, but return the bulk of their team.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Walnut Ridge