Jones stresses mental conditioning in day two of A-State Fall Camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Day two of Arkansas State Football Fall Camp is in the books. The Red Wolves are less than a month away from the home opener at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Saturday, Butch Jones’ squad practiced in warmer weather than on the first day, but Jones said his team will be competing in these types of elements all year.

Jones said he thought the team took some steps but added they have to get much tougher mentally, stressing the importance of mental conditioning for the second straight practice.

Friday, we talked about the battle among the red jerseys at the quarterback position. After practice Saturday, we asked about the battle in the running back room.

A-State was last in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns, but the Red Wolves weren’t known as a run-first team, only running the ball on 45 percent of the plays.

“[It was] very, very competitive,” Jones said on the running back competition. “The big thing for them I think and moving forward especially in the spring is them learning how to be a complete running back. You can recruit a rusher or a runner, but you have to be a complete running back. And it’s about ball faking, being involved in the passing game and pass protection is a big thing. We’re going to find this out very shortly when the pads go on. I like that group, I think they all complement each other, they each have different skillsets and they’re helping each other out which is great to see.

