Kiffin: Ole Miss football 100% vaccinated

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2021 NCAA football season has not started yet, but already Lane Kiffin feels like his team has achieved a victory.

The Ole Miss coach announcing today ahead of the Rebels first day of fall camp that all players, coaches and football staff members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a statement to ESPN, Kiffin wants to push the message out in hopes increasing the state of Mississippi’s vaccination numbers. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided data that showed the state last in the country with only a 41.6-percent vaccination rate.

But on top of that, Kiffin also wanted his program vaccinated to give him at least a little bit of peace at mind. In his first season with Ole Miss last year, COVD-19 was a common talking point weak-in and weak-out with the Rebels’ list of available players constantly shrinking throughout the year. It led to having to reschedule games at the last minute and even canceled Ole Miss’ game with Texas A&M altogether.

At SEC Media Days in July, conference commissioner Greg Sankey urged all 14 SEC football teams to get vaccinated because there are no plans to reschedule games due to low roster numbers this season.

Ole Miss opens the season against Louisville on September 6 in the Chick-Fil-A College Kick-Off in Atlanta, GA

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.