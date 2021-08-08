Lyon College requires all students take COVID tests on move-in day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - College officials at Lyon College have said they always try to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to COVID, and with cases on the rise from the Delta variant, Lyon decided to make it mandatory that every student be tested on move-in day.

The tests were done to avoid a potential outbreak to start the semester.

“We wanted to make sure we provided a safe environment for our students coming in,” said Shawn Tackett, the COVID coordinator at Lyon College. “We want to try to catch any infection so hopefully we don’t have an outbreak that occurs at the beginning of the year because that’s not how we want to start things off.”

On top of the entry testing, Lyon decided Friday to mandate masks in class settings and will test 5% of students and faculty at random to keep an eye on the health of the campus.

Most students at the college said Saturday they don’t seem to mind these measures, with some appreciating them.

“So, I think it’s a really good idea to make sure everyone’s tested. Just to make sure,” said Molly Mellor, a senior Computer Science and Art major.

For some, this will be the most normal year of school they’ve ever had, and Lyon hopes that its policies this year will keep things that way.

“This is kind of like the first time I can be an actual student,” Mellor said. “Especially, since I was a commuter my first year, so this is like my chance to be a real college student so I’m really excited about that.”

