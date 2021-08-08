Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lyon College requires all students take COVID tests on move-in day

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - College officials at Lyon College have said they always try to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to COVID, and with cases on the rise from the Delta variant, Lyon decided to make it mandatory that every student be tested on move-in day.

The tests were done to avoid a potential outbreak to start the semester.

“We wanted to make sure we provided a safe environment for our students coming in,” said Shawn Tackett, the COVID coordinator at Lyon College. “We want to try to catch any infection so hopefully we don’t have an outbreak that occurs at the beginning of the year because that’s not how we want to start things off.”

On top of the entry testing, Lyon decided Friday to mandate masks in class settings and will test 5% of students and faculty at random to keep an eye on the health of the campus.

Most students at the college said Saturday they don’t seem to mind these measures, with some appreciating them.

“So, I think it’s a really good idea to make sure everyone’s tested. Just to make sure,” said Molly Mellor, a senior Computer Science and Art major.

For some, this will be the most normal year of school they’ve ever had, and Lyon hopes that its policies this year will keep things that way.

“This is kind of like the first time I can be an actual student,” Mellor said. “Especially, since I was a commuter my first year, so this is like my chance to be a real college student so I’m really excited about that.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother
Tommy Thompson, 39, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of domestic battering after he...
$500,000 bond set for man accused of assaulting woman with two-by-four, belts
The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health...
Arkansas reports nearly 2,600 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

MS TN hosptializations
MS TN hosptializations
The Shelby County Health Department is requiring masks to be worn in all county schools. But...
As cases rise, school mask debate continues in Mid-South
The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health...
Arkansas reports nearly 2,600 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19