Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in crash on Highway 5

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County, according to Arkansas State Police.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Gary F. Stringfellow, 62, of Rose Bud died in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Highway 5 and Pleasant Springs Road.

According to ASP, Stringfellow was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 south on Highway 5 when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert.

From there, the vehicle went airborne, crossed the road, and went into a nearby ditch, authorities said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother
Tommy Thompson, 39, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of domestic battering after he...
$500,000 bond set for man accused of assaulting woman with two-by-four, belts
The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health...
Arkansas reports nearly 2,600 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

On August 7, a Dunklin Co. man was arrested and charged for kidnapping and domestic assault.
Man charged for kidnapping and assault in Dunklin, Co.
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 8-14
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 8-14