Man killed in crash on Highway 5

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Gary F. Stringfellow, 62, of Rose Bud died in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Highway 5 and Pleasant Springs Road.

According to ASP, Stringfellow was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 south on Highway 5 when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert.

From there, the vehicle went airborne, crossed the road, and went into a nearby ditch, authorities said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.