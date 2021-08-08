Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Manila woman to take national stage, competing for Miss Wheelchair America

Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair
Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair(KAIT8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair, will be competing on the national stage for the title of Miss Wheelchair America.

The competition will be mostly virtual this year to keep COVID-19 numbers down, but Williams says she feels confident that she has a chance at winning.

“I really feel like I made an impact with several different people,” Williams said.

Williams mentioned her platform -- LIFE: Living Fully Empowered-- was inspired by her accident in 2010 that caused her to lose her ability to walk, adding she spent a “very long time” in the hospital and rehab.

“I decided that I had to live my life fully independent so I can take care of my family,” she said.

Contestants have already placed their submissions for judging which began on the week of Aug. 2.

The competition begins Aug. 9, with workshops about becoming better advocates for the disability community featuring disability rights activist Judy Heumann.

The competition will conclude with speeches and the crowning on Aug. 13-14, which will be streamed on the Miss Wheelchair America Facebook page.

There is also an opportunity to cast your vote for Williams or other contestants for the Miss Wheelchair America People’s Choice Award.

Votes cost $1 each via PayPal, with 40% of the proceeds going toward the home state of the recipient and 60% will go toward the newly crowned Miss Wheelchair America for traveling funds during her reign.

Voting will remain open until Aug. 13 at 10:15 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother
A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
Tommy Thompson, 39, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of domestic battering after he...
$500,000 bond set for man accused of assaulting woman with two-by-four, belts
The state of Arkansas saw nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health...
Arkansas reports nearly 2,600 new COVID cases, 21 deaths
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19
Vigil held for 11-year-old West Memphis girl who died from COVID-19

Latest News

A Silver Alert has been issued for Linda Kay Henderson, 64, of Amagon.
Silver Alert issued for Jackson County woman
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5