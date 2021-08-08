Manila woman to take national stage, competing for Miss Wheelchair America

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair , will be competing on the national stage for the title of Miss Wheelchair America.

The competition will be mostly virtual this year to keep COVID-19 numbers down, but Williams says she feels confident that she has a chance at winning.

“I really feel like I made an impact with several different people,” Williams said.

Williams mentioned her platform -- LIFE: Living Fully Empowered-- was inspired by her accident in 2010 that caused her to lose her ability to walk, adding she spent a “very long time” in the hospital and rehab.

“I decided that I had to live my life fully independent so I can take care of my family,” she said.

Contestants have already placed their submissions for judging which began on the week of Aug. 2.

The competition begins Aug. 9, with workshops about becoming better advocates for the disability community featuring disability rights activist Judy Heumann.

The competition will conclude with speeches and the crowning on Aug. 13-14, which will be streamed on the Miss Wheelchair America Facebook page .

There is also an opportunity to cast your vote for Williams or other contestants for the Miss Wheelchair America People’s Choice Award .

Votes cost $1 each via PayPal, with 40% of the proceeds going toward the home state of the recipient and 60% will go toward the newly crowned Miss Wheelchair America for traveling funds during her reign.

Voting will remain open until Aug. 13 at 10:15 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.