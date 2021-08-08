Energy Alert
Mizzou names first female Director of Athletics

By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Desiree Reed-Francois, who serves as the athletics director at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been named the University of Missouri’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Mizzou President Mun Choi made the announcement Sunday.

“This is a transformational day for Mizzou Athletics,” Choi said. “Desiree Reed-Francois brings an unsurpassed passion for student-athletes and bold, visionary skills that will propel a championship culture at MU. As a proud member of the SEC, we are energized to go into the next era of Mizzou athletics with Desiree Reed-Francois at the helm.”

Reed-Francois was the first Hispanic female and woman of color athletics director at the Football Bowl Subdivision level and has spent 25 years in intercollegiate.

“It is truly an honor to join Missouri’s flagship institution, and I am extremely grateful to search committee Chair Layman and members of the search advisory committee for this incredible opportunity,” Reed-Francois said. “The University of Missouri is a world-class academic institution with a strong commitment to athletics, and a resolve to further enhance its athletics programs to achieve elite national status is all of our endeavors. We have a proud and storied tradition; we compete in the premier athletic conference in the country; and, perhaps most importantly, we have a collective desire to be great. My family and I are excited to join the Mizzou Family, and I cannot wait to get started. Go Tigers!”

Reed-Francois has been at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 2017.

She will be Mizzou’s first female athletics director as well as the first female athletics director in a public institution in the Southeastern Conference.

