Silver Alert issued for Jackson County woman

AMAGON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson County woman last seen on Friday.

According to ASP, authorities are searching for Linda Kay Henderson, 64, of Amagon.

Henderson was last seen walking on Duncan Street in Amagon, wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and a hat.

She is 5′8″ and weighs 170 pounds, with white hair.

She also has blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.

