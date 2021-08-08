Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for Jackson County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for Linda Kay Henderson, 64, of Amagon.(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMAGON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson County woman last seen on Friday.

According to ASP, authorities are searching for Linda Kay Henderson, 64, of Amagon.

Henderson was last seen walking on Duncan Street in Amagon, wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and a hat.

She is 5′8″ and weighs 170 pounds, with white hair.

She also has blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

