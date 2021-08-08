Silver Alert issued for Newport woman

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Newport woman missing since Saturday morning.

According to ASP, authorities are looking for Ali Montgomery, 61.

Montgomery is a resident of Birchtree Communities and walked away from the assisted living community with people with mental issues around 9 a.m. Saturday, ASP said.

Authorities said she was upset and walked off and that she is known to have memory lapses at times.

She is described as a white female, 5′4″ and weighs 140 pounds with brown, mid-length hair.

She also has hazel eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Newport police at 870-523-2723.

