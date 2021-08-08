Tax-free weekend wraps up in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday and Sunday were two of the busiest days of the year for retail stores across Region 8, as thousands of shoppers came out in droves to enjoy tax-free weekend.

One of the local businesses that experienced lots of business was The Refinery.

The Refinery is a small, family-owned clothing store off Red Wolf Boulevard, which expanded their shop outside just for this weekend.

“It has been so busy,” said Annabelle George, a model and sales associate for The Refinery. “I’m from Marion, Arkansas, and I have seen so many people from my hometown, and Memphis area and so many people from Northeastern Arkansas have come out and supported us.”

Last year’s sale was shut down due to the pandemic, but workers said their expectations for this weekend have been smashed.

Which has a special meaning this year.

“It really hits close to home because of our owner, unfortunately passed away this year,” George said. “So, we just wanted to do this in honor of him. And we have gone past any numbers that were expected.”

From a small business to a household name, Academy was packed all weekend, and this comes as no surprise to store director Michael Glass.

“Yeah, it’ll be a tiring weekend for sure,” Glass said. “But, it’s a lot of fun I tell you man, big weekends like this where we are expecting heavy traffic, we have a lot of people scheduled, and we just try to have fun with it and keep it entertaining.”

Glass and countless other workers across Region 8 will be exhausted by the end of the day, but it’s all worth it.

“You know we’re Academy Sports and Outdoors,” Glass said. “We promote fun, we sell fun, and that’s what we try to incorporate with our teams and our customers. When you shop here, we hope it’s a good experience for you.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.