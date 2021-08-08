Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Daniel Smith of Forrest City...
Three in custody following fatal gunfight
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools...
Judge blocks Arkansas law barring mask mandates in schools
Tommy Thompson, 39, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of domestic battering after he...
$500,000 bond set for man accused of assaulting woman with two-by-four, belts

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Stuff the Bus banner
Volunteers gather across Region 8 for Stuff the Bus
Red Wolves Complete Day Two of Fall Camps
Red Wolves Complete Day Two of Fall Camps
Red Wolves Raw: Corey Rucker and Terry Hampton After 8/7 Practice