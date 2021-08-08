Energy Alert
Volunteers gather across Region 8 for Stuff the Bus

Stuff the Bus banner
Stuff the Bus banner(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - United Way led the charge to gather school supplies for those in need all across Region 8 Saturday.

The Stuff the Bus event took place in eight different locations in Northeast Arkansas, taking donations of school supplies to support over 20 schools in the area.

Volunteers at the Bancorp South off Parker Road represented the Valley View and Westside school districts.

“We actually collect school supplies for students, but not only for students but also for teachers and the classroom,” said Dr. Loretta McGregor, a Board Member for Stuff the Bus. “Because, sometimes, students can’t always afford all of the school supplies they need.”

McGregor said Saturday’s turnout for the two schools was nice and steady all day, and the help was needed even more than usual due to the pandemic.

Stuff the Bus was held in Cross County, Greene County, Lawrence County, Poinsett County, Randolph County, Mississippi County, and two locations in Craighead County.

