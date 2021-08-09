Energy Alert
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Batesville

Batesville returns one offensive starter from last year's seven-win team.
Batesville returns one offensive starter from last year's seven-win team.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - 2020 was a solid year for the Batesville Pioneers. The Dave King-led squad only had one loss in conference play.

Coach King says it has been a competitive offseason, with multiple players fighting for starting roles. It will be a new look for the Batesville offense just one year after putting up over 30 points a game.

“Every position is up for battle, I mean that’s part of it,” King said. “Football is competition so if you don’t like competition it’s probably not for you. But at this point, there’s been a lot of good competition. Got all the young guys, we’ve got a strong junior class. [The] senior class has only got 12 kids in it, but really good leaders. Not a lot of quantity but there’s good quality there. We’ve seen some good things so far offensively.”

One of those 12 in the senior class: Dayshaun Brown. He’ll be used on offense as a running back and receiver, and on defense as a cornerback.

“We had a really good season last year, lost a lot of dudes, gained a lot of dudes,” Brown said. “A lot of work, Coach Holmes getting me right, Coach Miller, Coach King, all the coaches. But you also have to go home and prepare, just got to go play smashmouth Pioneer football.”

The Pioneers return just one starter offensively: Senior offensive tackle Matthew McClure.

“We put in the work in the offseason, it’s been good. We’ve all been great,” McClure said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint... Just running over some stuff, running plays, it’s good, we’re ready to go.”

