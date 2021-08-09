2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new era is about to begin in St. Francis County. Teli White is the new head coach at Forrest City.

White comes over from Trezevant High in Memphis, where he won two state titles and won 91 games in 10 seasons. He’ll take over a Mustang team that was 1-6 last year.

He said he likes what he has seen so far from this new-look Forrest City squad. His theme this offseason is all about buying in.

“It’s a big change, and any time you come into a situation like this you gotta make sure that you ease what you want to get done with the team,” White said. “They’ve been used to a certain way for so many years and that certain way was the way that they knew. And there ain’t nothing wrong with that, so it’s just trying to ease it in to get us to be able to play better as a team together, I think that’ll be the best thing for us.”

“We’ve learned a lot, we’ve [come] together as a team,” Junior tackle Elijah Hardin said. “We learned to not be more as individuals, but to be more together and learn from each other, learn from our mistakes, and just be a better football team.”

“It’s been a process, but it’s been a process you’re willing to wait on,” Willie Murphy, Jr. said. “It’s been ups, downs, it’s been a hard time getting the team to come together, but we’ve made it there. As long as we have people who really buy-in, and as long as we have people who can keep on working, we’re going to do something this year.”

