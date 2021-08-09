2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - Head Coach Brian Reardon hopes to have better luck in his second season with the Southside Southerners.

Southside had just two wins last year, but don’t let that stat fool you. The Southerners lost their last four games by one score.

Coach Reardon said he is putting last year behind him and focusing on this year, a Southerner team he says will be improved on the defensive side of the football and an offense that will put up points.

“Our focus this whole offseason has been finishing, finishing drives, and finishing games,” Reardon said. “We lost five games last year by a touchdown or less, we had a chance to win on the last possession and we didn’t finish any of those. We stopped in the red zone a lot last year so I think you noticed we spent a lot of time in the red zone today so our focus is finishing drives and finishing the games this year. I learned a lot of stuff, I learned to trust the people around me, trust the athletes around me, learn not to try to do too much, let everyone do their jobs, and just try to keep the team focused and this year, I’m hoping to learn from the mistakes from last year and get a little better this year. It’s a fun job but a tough job.”

Our FFN Preseason Tour is stopping in Batesville today. My first stop is here at Southside.



Southerners had a challenging 2020, hear from HC Brian Reardon Monday on how 2021 will be better. pic.twitter.com/jJWYRqBbE4 — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 6, 2021

“Last year we learned a lot,” Sr. DE Cole Weaver added. “Mainly we had a lot of injuries last year so next man up and just keep bringing more people in and this offseason has been great. I got a lot stronger and a lot faster myself, I know all the other guys have too. There [are] lots of great guys on this team and everybody wants to fight for a spot but just working super hard to get that spot.”

One of those players who dealt with injuries in 2020 was senior quarterback Landen Haas. Haas broke his collarbone four games into the season and missed the rest of the year. Haas participated in drills with the team and looks to be back to full strength.

“We want to win just the next game every time so it feels great to be a senior, it feels great to be a leader,” Haas said. “[I’ve been] working out, speed training, we’ve just gotten a lot faster and a lot stronger.”

