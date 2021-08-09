2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next stop on the FFN Preseason Tour is in Cross County, where the Wynne Yellowjackets look to build off of a big year.

It was the fifth Conference Championship in six years for the Yellowjackets. The 2020 team had 11 wins, their only loss coming in the State Semis.

The ‘flexbone’ will make its return in 2021. The unique offense will have a different quarterback and 2 new offensive linemen after graduating Arkansas commit Terry Wells.

Despite this, coach Van Paschal says the team should find success on both sides of the football and continue to build off the success they had last year.

“We think scheme-wise, we think that with what we do every day, all day long, eventually, we’re going to get good at what we do,” Paschal said. “It doesn’t change, the defense has changed, but the scheme’s the same so I think that’s an advantage for us. As they say, the creme rises to the top so we’re looking for guys that’s got a good attitude, a good work ethic, and believe in what we’re doing. Wynne has tradition, it’s always a plus in the community and this community gets behind football here and our guys know that. And I think that’s a combination, all that put together, I think ends up being a plus for us.”

“[We’re] trying to get bigger, faster stronger, same thing,” Senior All-State RB Carl Washington said. “Everybody competes. Everybody gets along well.”

“I feel like we’ve been going way harder than we’ve ever been,” Senior Linebacker Trevon Holmes said. “We’ve been taking the weights way more serious, conditioning, and just getting right. Fast, physical, and disciplined, that’s what we preach on over here. We’ve been looking pretty good I think, we’ve got a couple guys back from last year, I feel like we’re going to make a run this year again.”

