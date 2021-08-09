A-State volleyball alum Madison Brown named Red Wolves graduate assistant

An all-conference performer is set to join the Arkansas State volleyball coaching staff, as head coach Santiago Restrepo named Madison Brown as a graduate assistant ahead of the 2021 campaign.

A four-year letter winner from 2017 to 2020 for the Red Wolves, Brown earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2020 after leading A-State with 239 kills (3.98 per set). The Cabot, Arkansas, native tallied 102 total blocks in her four seasons, playing at both the outside hitter and right-side hitter spots.

“It’s always nice to be able to have a player of Madison’s caliber come back and be a graduate assistant,” Restrepo said. “She knows what we need at the positions she played and it will be great having her contribute. Unfortunately, she was not able to continue her career due to injury, but she will do a great job as a coach.”

Brown’s all-conference nod last season marked the first time since 2017 that an A-State player earned first-team honors.

“I’m really excited to get to stay and help the program I’ve played for the past four years,” Brown said. “I’m really thankful that (Restrepo) gave me this opportunity to help the team and see the game from a different perspective.”

A-State opens the 2021 slate at home, hosting UT Martin, Missouri State and Wichita State in the A-State Invitational (Aug. 27-28). The Red Wolves’ season opener is set for noon CT on Friday, August 27, against UT Martin.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.