Arkansas State football continued fall camp Monday afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football dealt with the heat Monday afternoon.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves were in shoulder pads for a 2+ hour session. The scarlet and black have gotten after it for 4 straight days to open fall camp. A-State will take Tuesday off and return to practice Wednesday afternoon. The first scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.