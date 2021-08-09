Energy Alert
Arkansas State football continued fall camp Monday afternoon

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football dealt with the heat Monday afternoon.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves were in shoulder pads for a 2+ hour session. The scarlet and black have gotten after it for 4 straight days to open fall camp. A-State will take Tuesday off and return to practice Wednesday afternoon. The first scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday.

