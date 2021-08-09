Arkansas State women’s soccer picked 2nd in SBC, 3 players Preseason All-SBC

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021 preseason accolades Monday with Arkansas State women’s soccer team picked to finish second in the league, while the Red Wolves swept the offensive and defensive player of the year honors.

Coming off the first Sun Belt Conference regular season title in program history, A-State garnered two first place votes and 110 points to rank second in the poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches. South Alabama received eight first place votes and 117 points to top the poll. Georgia State (93), Coastal Carolina (81), Louisiana (80), Texas State (58), Little Rock (53), Appalachian State (46), Georgia Southern (31), ULM (29) and Troy (28) round out the poll.

Senior forward Sarah Sodoma was voted the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and senior goalkeeper Megan McClure the league’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Sodoma and McClure are joined on the 11-member preseason All-Sun Belt team by second-year freshman defender Hailey Cloud.

Sodoma, the SBC Player and Offensive Player of the Year last season, enters her fifth season with the Red Wolves atop the program record book in several categories. She is the career leader in points (72), goals (29), game-winning goals (8), shots (183) and shots on goal (104) while ranking second in multiple-goal games (4) and assists (14). She totaled 20 points last season, scoring eight goals and assisting on four others, with four of her markers being game-winners.

McClure, the SBC Defensive Player of the Year last season, also enters her fifth year having re-written the goalkeeper career records. She is the career leader in wins (23), goals-against average (0.94) and shutouts (22) while ranking second in starts (27) and third in minutes (4312). She allowed one goal in eight league contests last season and finished the fall portion of the schedule with four goals allowed and 41 in 13 games. She set single-season program records with 11 wins, 0.53 goals-against average and 11 shutouts. The 11 clean sheets ranked third nationally.

Cloud, a second-year freshman, was a second team All-Sun Belt pick last season as a defender. She started 16 of 17 games and was fourth on the team with five points, scoring two goals and assisting on another. She anchored the defensive unit to seven shutouts in eight league matches and 11 cleans sheets for the season.

A-State returns 15 letterwinners, including 10 of 11 starters, from the squad that tied the single-season record with 11 victories in the 11-5-1 campaign. The Red Wolves get the 2021 season underway on Friday visiting UT Martin for a 5 p.m. tilt. The regular season begins Aug. 19 at Washington State and the home opener is Aug. 29 against Ole Miss.

2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State (Sr., F – Manchester, Mo.)

Preseason Defensive Player of the YearMegan McClure, Arkansas State (Sr., GK – Webster Groves, Mo.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

F – Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State (Sr. – Manchester, Mo.)

F – Morgan Cross, South Alabama (Jr. – Dunfermline, Scotland)

F – Jimena Cabrero, Georgia State (Jr. – Santander, Spain)

F – Marcela Montoya, Georgia Southern (Gr. – Cape Coral, Fla.)

MF – Lizzie Mayfield, Louisiana (Sr. – Atlanta, Ga.)

MF – Gracie Wilson, South Alabama (So. – Conyers, Ga.)

MF – Jolie Ryff, Georgia State (Jr. – Fayetteville, Ga.)

D – Mackenzie Cherry, Coastal Carolina (Sr. – Canton, Ga.)

D – Hailey Cloud, Arkansas State (Fr. – Union, Mo.)

D – Kamree Holloway, Georgia State (Jr. – Carrollton, Ga.)

GK – Megan McClure, Arkansas State (Sr. – Webster Groves, Mo.)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. South Alabama (8) – 117

2. Arkansas State (2) – 110

3. Georgia State – 93

4. Coastal Carolina – 81

5. Louisiana (1) – 80

6. Texas State – 58

7. Little Rock – 53

8. App State – 46

9. Georgia Southern – 31

10. ULM – 29

11. Troy – 28

