Aug. 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Aug. 9. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat really builds in over the next few days and heat advisories are already being issued for parts of Region 8.

Highs in the mid and upper 90s are likely with heat indices over 105 at times.

Some relief will come this weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, one Region 8 college will require all students to be tested before they move onto campus.

A Region 8 woman who lost her ability to walk in a 2010 accident is not keeping her from living a life “fully empowered” and competing in a national pageant.

Saturday and Sunday were two of the busiest days of the year for retail stores across Region 8, as thousands of shoppers came out in droves to enjoy tax-free weekend.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

