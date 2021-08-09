Austin Cook fires 63, finishes T-15 at Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Ca. (KAIT) - Austin Cook went low Sunday on the PGA Tour.

The JHS and Razorback alum fired 63 in the final round of the Barracuda Championship. Cook jumped 46 spots on the leaderboard and finished tied for 15th. He had 5 birdies, 2 eagles, 10 pars, and 1 bogey on the scorecard. The 63 was the lowest score by any golfer in the field. Cook was a shot shy of tying his career low round on the PGA Tour (62 - 2018 RSM Classic).

Austin accumulated 33 points this week in a tournament with a unique format. The Barracuda Championship uses a stableford scoring system. You get 5 points for an eagle, 2 for a birdie, 0 for a par, -1 for a bogey, -3 for a double bogey. He shot 73 on Thursday but rallied with a 65 Friday to make the cut. Cook shot 73 on Saturday but went low for his best finish since the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The top 15 finish in California moves Cook up 1 spot in the FedExCup Standings. He’s currently 134th with 1 tournament left in the PGA Tour regular season. The top 125 after next week’s Wyndham Championship advance to the PGA Tour Playoffs.

