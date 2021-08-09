Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Austin Cook fires 63, finishes T-15 at Barracuda Championship

Austin Cook lines up a putt on the 18th green during a playoff in the final round of Shriners...
Austin Cook lines up a putt on the 18th green during a playoff in the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(Source: AP)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Ca. (KAIT) - Austin Cook went low Sunday on the PGA Tour.

The JHS and Razorback alum fired 63 in the final round of the Barracuda Championship. Cook jumped 46 spots on the leaderboard and finished tied for 15th. He had 5 birdies, 2 eagles, 10 pars, and 1 bogey on the scorecard. The 63 was the lowest score by any golfer in the field. Cook was a shot shy of tying his career low round on the PGA Tour (62 - 2018 RSM Classic).

Austin accumulated 33 points this week in a tournament with a unique format. The Barracuda Championship uses a stableford scoring system. You get 5 points for an eagle, 2 for a birdie, 0 for a par, -1 for a bogey, -3 for a double bogey. He shot 73 on Thursday but rallied with a 65 Friday to make the cut. Cook shot 73 on Saturday but went low for his best finish since the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The top 15 finish in California moves Cook up 1 spot in the FedExCup Standings. He’s currently 134th with 1 tournament left in the PGA Tour regular season. The top 125 after next week’s Wyndham Championship advance to the PGA Tour Playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother
A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
Tommy Thompson, 39, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of domestic battering after he...
$500,000 bond set for man accused of assaulting woman with two-by-four, belts
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5

Latest News

The Ark. Governor was one of many to speak with the A-State football team this summer.
4th & 1 program grows A-State football team
The two Nettleton Alums held a basketball camp for young athletes in the Jonesboro area.
Nettleton greats Love and Young hold basketball camp
Head Coach Butch Jones stressed the importance of mental conditioning for the second straight...
Jones stresses mental conditioning in day two of A-State Fall Camp
The Red Wolves kicked off 2021 fall camp Friday afternoon.
Arkansas State football kicks off 2021 fall camp