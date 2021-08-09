Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Austin Reaves hits game winner for Lakers in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 8: Austin Reaves #31 and Mac McClung #20 of the Los Angeles Lakers...
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 8: Austin Reaves #31 and Mac McClung #20 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate a win after the game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League on August 8, 2021 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)(Garrett Ellwood | NBAE via Getty Images)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - The pride of Newark had a flair for the dramatic Sunday in Las Vegas.

Austin Reaves had an acrobatic putback with 2.5 seconds remaining. His rebound and response gave the Lakers a 73-72 victory over the Suns.

Reaves had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in the victory. It’s his 2nd double-figure scoring performance this summer for the Lake Show. He had 11 points August 3rd vs. Miami.

The next Lakers Summer League matchup is against the Knicks. Tipoff is Wednesday at 9:00pm Central Time on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother

Latest News

Batesville returns one offensive starter from last year's seven-win team.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Batesville
HC Brian Reardon believes he'll find better success in year two.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Southside
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Fisherman catches state record American eel in Ripley County, Mo.
Austin Cook lines up a putt on the 18th green during a playoff in the final round of Shriners...
Austin Cook fires 63, finishes T-15 at Barracuda Championship