Austin Reaves hits game winner for Lakers in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - The pride of Newark had a flair for the dramatic Sunday in Las Vegas.

Austin Reaves had an acrobatic putback with 2.5 seconds remaining. His rebound and response gave the Lakers a 73-72 victory over the Suns.

Reaves had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in the victory. It’s his 2nd double-figure scoring performance this summer for the Lake Show. He had 11 points August 3rd vs. Miami.

The next Lakers Summer League matchup is against the Knicks. Tipoff is Wednesday at 9:00pm Central Time on ESPN2.

