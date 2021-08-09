Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

County receives grant to improve fire department communications

The county will use the money to purchase 20 digital base station-single band radios, 200 P25...
The county will use the money to purchase 20 digital base station-single band radios, 200 P25 handheld single band-trunking radios, and 77 vehicle-mounted mobile radios.(Live 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly-awarded federal grant will make it easier for Craighead County’s ten volunteer fire departments to communicate with each other.

County Judge Marvin Day announced Monday that the county had been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $858,522.73.

The fire departments will contribute an additional 10 percent for a total of $944,350.

The county will use the money to purchase 20 digital base station-single band radios, 200 P25 handheld single band-trunking radios, and 77 vehicle-mounted mobile radios.

“I am so excited,” says Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. “The fire departments and the county have been working this for three years, and it looks like the plan is coming together.”

Southridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Sandy said the new radios would allow the departments to communicate on a universal radio system.

“We were having issues with the old system,” Sandy stated in Monday’s news release. “This will get us on the same digital channel as the Jonesboro Fire Department and the Jonesboro Police Department. This will give us the ability to communicate with them and others.”

In addition to Southridge, Craighead County’s volunteer fire departments consist of Bay, Bono, Brookland, Caraway. Cash, Lake City, Monette, Philadelphia, and Valley View.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother

Latest News

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say
Audrey Williams, 2021 Miss Arkansas Wheelchair
Manila woman to take national stage, competing for Miss Wheelchair America
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19