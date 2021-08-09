County receives grant to improve fire department communications

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly-awarded federal grant will make it easier for Craighead County’s ten volunteer fire departments to communicate with each other.

County Judge Marvin Day announced Monday that the county had been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $858,522.73.

The fire departments will contribute an additional 10 percent for a total of $944,350.

The county will use the money to purchase 20 digital base station-single band radios, 200 P25 handheld single band-trunking radios, and 77 vehicle-mounted mobile radios.

“I am so excited,” says Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. “The fire departments and the county have been working this for three years, and it looks like the plan is coming together.”

Southridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Sandy said the new radios would allow the departments to communicate on a universal radio system.

“We were having issues with the old system,” Sandy stated in Monday’s news release. “This will get us on the same digital channel as the Jonesboro Fire Department and the Jonesboro Police Department. This will give us the ability to communicate with them and others.”

In addition to Southridge, Craighead County’s volunteer fire departments consist of Bay, Bono, Brookland, Caraway. Cash, Lake City, Monette, Philadelphia, and Valley View.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.