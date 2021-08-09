Energy Alert
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,912 new cases reported from weekend

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases and 28 new deaths on August 8.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 365,061.

So far, 7,649 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,048,917 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

