Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID delta variant impacts travel plans

By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The highly contagious delta variant is forcing people to re-think their international travel plans.

With so much at stake, how do you know whether to stay or go?

“There are still lots of hoops to jump through,” said travel expert Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy. “If you’re vaccinated, if you wear a mask indoors and eat outdoors you can manage your risk and make the best decision for yourself.”

Not long after countries in Europe announced re-opening plans and lifted restrictions, some have had to pivot, bringing back testing requirements.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, you still need to take a test within three days of coming back to the U.S.,” Kelly said. “God forbid, you test positive abroad. Depending on the country, you may even need to go into a mandatory hotel quarantine.”

On Monday, Canada re-opened its borders, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter for the first time since March 2020.

“Canada. They’re going to be vigilant about checking those vaccines. You still have to get tested,” Kelly said.

This comes as the CDC added 16 destinations to its “very high” COVID-19 risk level. The nations include Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It’s kind of interesting because the CDC has that Level 4 warning for a lot of countries that actually are handling COVID a lot better than the U.S.”

Separately, Norwegian Cruise Line won a victory in court.

A judge ruled late Sunday that Norwegian can require passengers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any of its ships in Florida.

The Florida governor’s office says it will appeal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother

Latest News

This undated image provided by the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
The county will use the money to purchase 20 digital base station-single band radios, 200 P25...
County receives grant to improve fire department communications
A horrifying moment: What was supposed to be a quick ride in the elevator became a nightmare...
Friends trapped in flooding elevator
Sen. John Thune discusses infrastructure on Capitol Hill.
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) reacts to infrastructure vote