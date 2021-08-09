Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dallas schools requiring masks, defying Gov. Abbott’s order

Students, classroom, mask, education
Students, classroom, mask, education(unsplash.com)
By Danielle Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Announced Monday, Dallas ISD is requiring masks for all staff, students, and visitors, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bars school districts from issuing mask mandates.

It will be effective Tuesday, August 10, and is implemented “to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus” according to the Dallas ISD website. It also states that this is a temporary masking requirement.

“The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children.” is another statement posted on the Dallas ISD website.

Dallas ISD said that virtual learning is not an option at this time. Because of that, school attendance is mandatory and since students under the age of 12 are not eligible to the vaccine, the district decided to implement this mandate.

“Governor Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students. Dallas ISD remains committed to the safety of our students and staff.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say

Latest News

Warriors had nine wins in 2020.
FFN Extra: Brandon Powell Previews 2021 EPC Warriors
The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to...
Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
The county will use the money to purchase 20 digital base station-single band radios, 200 P25...
County receives grant to improve fire department communications