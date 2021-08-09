Dallas schools requiring masks, defying Gov. Abbott’s order

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Announced Monday, Dallas ISD is requiring masks for all staff, students, and visitors, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bars school districts from issuing mask mandates.

It will be effective Tuesday, August 10, and is implemented “to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus” according to the Dallas ISD website. It also states that this is a temporary masking requirement.

“The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert to level red and reported that hospitalizations are rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children.” is another statement posted on the Dallas ISD website.

Dallas ISD said that virtual learning is not an option at this time. Because of that, school attendance is mandatory and since students under the age of 12 are not eligible to the vaccine, the district decided to implement this mandate.

“Governor Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students. Dallas ISD remains committed to the safety of our students and staff.”

