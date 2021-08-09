Nettleton greats Love and Young hold basketball camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two NEA athletes turned Division I basketball starters are spending part of their offseason giving back to the community and helping young athletes.

Mya Love and Dasia Young held a basketball camp at Raider Gym Friday and Saturday. Both are Nettleton grads.

Dozens of kids from kindergarten to sixth grade took part in the camp.

Here at Nettleton High School, where a basketball camp is being led by Raider alum Mya Love and Dasia Young.



Love is a sophomore at @AStateWB and Young just transferred from UT-Martin to @UTAHWBB



Hear more tonight at 6 and 10. pic.twitter.com/VtyU7FQzyb — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 7, 2021

Love, entering her junior year at Arkansas State, started 16 games for the Red Wolves last season.

“We can use this as a good thing to help the community and to get the kids involved,” Love said. “Dasia came like a week before the camp so it was a little bit rushed but it turned out ok. Of course, we did post it Monday, and then we had the camp Friday and Saturday. It was a good turnout.”

Young just transferred from UT-Martin to Utah after a solid sophomore campaign for the Skyhawks.

“I’m used to being with her, it’s always Mya [and] Dasia, playing alongside her,” Young said. “Whenever we get back together it’s always a good reunion. That was really exciting for us just to talk to the kids that are going to the same programs that we did just so they can know that this is possible and I can also do this.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.