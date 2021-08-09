Energy Alert
Nettleton greats Love and Young hold basketball camp

The two Nettleton Alums held a basketball camp for young athletes in the Jonesboro area.
The two Nettleton Alums held a basketball camp for young athletes in the Jonesboro area.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two NEA athletes turned Division I basketball starters are spending part of their offseason giving back to the community and helping young athletes.

Mya Love and Dasia Young held a basketball camp at Raider Gym Friday and Saturday. Both are Nettleton grads.

Dozens of kids from kindergarten to sixth grade took part in the camp.

Love, entering her junior year at Arkansas State, started 16 games for the Red Wolves last season.

“We can use this as a good thing to help the community and to get the kids involved,” Love said. “Dasia came like a week before the camp so it was a little bit rushed but it turned out ok. Of course, we did post it Monday, and then we had the camp Friday and Saturday. It was a good turnout.”

Young just transferred from UT-Martin to Utah after a solid sophomore campaign for the Skyhawks.

“I’m used to being with her, it’s always Mya [and] Dasia, playing alongside her,” Young said. “Whenever we get back together it’s always a good reunion. That was really exciting for us just to talk to the kids that are going to the same programs that we did just so they can know that this is possible and I can also do this.”

