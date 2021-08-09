Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One person killed in fiery plane crash

People on the ground heard a loud boom then saw the plane go into the tree line where it...
People on the ground heard a loud boom then saw the plane go into the tree line where it exploded into flames.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County officials say one person died Monday when their plane crashed in a fiery explosion.

Gary Dickerson, director of the emergency management office, said the crash happened around noon Aug. 9, about a quarter of a mile west of the John E. Miller Field/Melbourne Municipal Airport.

OEM Director Gary Dickerson said the crash happened about a quarter of a mile west of John E....
OEM Director Gary Dickerson said the crash happened about a quarter of a mile west of John E. Miller Field/Melbourne Municipal Airport.(Google Maps)

People on the ground heard a loud boom then saw the plane go into the tree line where it exploded into flames.

Only one person was on board at the time, Dickerson said. He confirmed that one person died.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother

Latest News

Regional One, Methodist announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Fisherman catches state record American eel in Ripley County, Mo.
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
A tornado warning was issued for Butler County at the time a roof was blown off of a home near...
Storm damage reported in Butler Co., Mo.