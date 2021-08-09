One person killed in fiery plane crash

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Izard County officials say one person died Monday when their plane crashed in a fiery explosion.

Gary Dickerson, director of the emergency management office, said the crash happened around noon Aug. 9, about a quarter of a mile west of the John E. Miller Field/Melbourne Municipal Airport.

OEM Director Gary Dickerson said the crash happened about a quarter of a mile west of John E. Miller Field/Melbourne Municipal Airport. (Google Maps)

People on the ground heard a loud boom then saw the plane go into the tree line where it exploded into flames.

Only one person was on board at the time, Dickerson said. He confirmed that one person died.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

