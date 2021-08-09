Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic. He detailed his stance in a twitter video that lasts several minutes...(Twitter/Sen. Rand Paul)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT) - Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic.

He detailed his stance in a Twitter video that lasts several minutes:

Sen. Paul criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul also says he thinks school districts should keep students in-person and, if they don’t, Paul says he will hold up every bill in the Senate with an amendment to de-fund public schools.

Paul was the first U.S. senator to announce he contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
One person killed in fiery plane crash
A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say

Latest News

Warriors had nine wins in 2020.
FFN Extra: Brandon Powell Previews 2021 EPC Warriors
This Aug. 1, 2021 image from video provided by the Wyoming, Mich., Police Department shows real...
Michigan police pull guns on, cuff Black real estate agent, client at home showing
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington.
US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Judge doubts eviction ban, but may lack power to stop it
The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to...
Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations