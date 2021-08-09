Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs, setting up an autumn battle over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions.

The measure lays the groundwork for legislation later this year that over a decade would pour mountains of federal resources into their top priorities. Included would be more money for health care, education, family services and environmental programs and tax breaks for families, with much of it paid for with tax increases on the rich and corporations.

The measure’s introduction marks the start of a long legislative trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result this fall in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition and find the sweet spot between the demands of their own often antagonist progressive and moderate factions.

“At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to his colleagues that outlined the plan.

The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been found safe and...
Newport woman, subject of Silver Alert, found safe and sound, police say
A White County man died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Highway 11, south of Searcy,...
ASP: One killed in motorcycle crash
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 5 in Cleburne County,...
Man killed in crash on Highway 5
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that an Amagon woman who was the subject of...
Jackson County woman found safe, authorities say
Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, of Bald Knob was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the...
Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of mother

Latest News

A judge gave Brandon Rutherford the choice of getting the COVID-19 vaccine or violating his...
Judge gives man ultimatum: Get COVID vaccine or violate probation
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in...
‘Nowhere to run’: UN report says global warming nears limits
Brittany Commisso, a former assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, talks about her...
Cuomo aide: 'He kissed me on the lips'