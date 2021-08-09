Heat Continues to Build

More heat builds in this week until high pressure weakens this weekend. Highs each day reach the mid-90s with upper 90s possible by Wednesday. The heat index will hit 105°F most days and may get up to near 110°F other days. Any rain or showers will be very isolated. Most stay hot and dry. Heat advisories are likely for most of the week. A weak front may bring a few more showers Saturday and not as hot weather behind it. Stay cool!

