SRO guilty of sexual assault receives probation

Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after a jury found him guilty of six counts of first-degree sexual assault.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer who admitted to investigators he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old student will not go to prison.

Instead, Matthew Guthrie was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay $30,000 in fines after a jury found him guilty of six counts of first-degree sexual assault.

According to the sentencing order, Guthrie will not have to register as a sex offender. However, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

In 2019, Arkansas State Police and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Guthrie after the victim’s parent reported the allegations to the prosecuting attorney.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she and Guthrie engaged in sexual intercourse on “multiple occasions.”

The alleged incidents occurred while Guthrie was employed by the sheriff’s office and assigned to the Cotter School District as a school resource officer.

During a July 26, 2019, interview with investigators Guthrie reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim between May and July of that year.

Initially, Guthrie was charged with seven counts of sexual assault but one of the counts was nolle prossed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

